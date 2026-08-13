Chennai Metro Rail looks into Water Metro in Buckingham Canal up to Mahabalipuram

The CMRL has invited bids to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) cum Detailed Project Report (DPR) to examine the feasibility of operating the proposed Water Metro system along the entire stretch. The move could revive the Buckingham Canal as a potential public transport corridor and provide an additional mobility option for Chennai and its expanding suburban areas, complementing the Metro Rail, suburban railway and bus networks.



The feasibility study follows the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) released by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) in 2025, which proposed developing an inland waterway along the Buckingham Canal.



The CMP had identified the 35-km stretch between Central and Kovalam as a priority, with a further 20-km extension up to Mahabalipuram. The waterway was proposed to ease pressure on parallel road corridors and can also be used for tourism and recreational purposes. It had also suggested taking up the northern stretch from Central towards Ennore and Pulicat.



However, theCMRL has now proposed preparing the DFR for the entire Ennore-Mamallapuram stretch.



The CMP had also highlighted several challenges that need to be addressed before the waterway can be developed as a viable transport corridor. These include existing infrastructure constraints, the presence of MRTS stations, low-clearance bridges and encroachments along the canal alignment.