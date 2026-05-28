Chennai Metro Rail Limited plans ladies frisking cabins at existing stations

CMRL has called in bidders for the supply, installation and handling of ladies frisking booths for Phase 1 and extension Metro stations. "We recently floated the tender for bidders to install the frisking booths. Upon bid closure, the installation will be done. The need for installation in Phase 2 stations will be done as per the requirement," said a CRML official.

In addition, to ease peak-hour congestion while venturing out of the Metro stations, CMRL has installed additional automatic fare collection (AFC) gates in the existing concourse level at stations. Besides this, CMRL has recently set up additional escalators at the stations.