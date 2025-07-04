Chennai Metro rail limited inaugurates state-of-the-art operation training center at Koyambedu

​CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday inaugurated a dedicated operations training center at its Koyambedu depot, affirming its commitment to workforce development and operational excellence.

The new training center is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.

It features smart classrooms with a 100-seat capacity, a Computer-Based Training (CBT) room with 26 workstations, and a 20-seat meeting room — all equipped with modern training equipment and technology.

​The facility was inaugurated by MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, in the presence of CMRL Directors, along with senior officials and staff of CMRL.

​This initiative ensures the workforce remains skilled in safety protocols, customer service practices.