    Chennai Metro rail limited inaugurates state-of-the-art operation training center at Koyambedu

    The new training center is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 July 2025 1:09 PM IST
    ​CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday inaugurated a dedicated operations training center at its Koyambedu depot, affirming its commitment to workforce development and operational excellence.

    It features smart classrooms with a 100-seat capacity, a Computer-Based Training (CBT) room with 26 workstations, and a 20-seat meeting room — all equipped with modern training equipment and technology.

    ​The facility was inaugurated by MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, in the presence of CMRL Directors, along with senior officials and staff of CMRL.

    ​This initiative ensures the workforce remains skilled in safety protocols, customer service practices.

    Online Desk

