Chennai Metro rail limited inaugurates state-of-the-art operation training center at Koyambedu
The new training center is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.
CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday inaugurated a dedicated operations training center at its Koyambedu depot, affirming its commitment to workforce development and operational excellence.
The new training center is a step in centralising and upgrading training infrastructure.
It features smart classrooms with a 100-seat capacity, a Computer-Based Training (CBT) room with 26 workstations, and a 20-seat meeting room — all equipped with modern training equipment and technology.
The facility was inaugurated by MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, in the presence of CMRL Directors, along with senior officials and staff of CMRL.
This initiative ensures the workforce remains skilled in safety protocols, customer service practices.