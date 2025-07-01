Chennai Metro Rail ridership surges past 92 lakh in June

CHENNAI: With over 3.10 lakh surge in ridership compared to previous month, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited recorded 92.19 lakh footfall for June month. In May, it was 89.09 lakh passenger ridership.

The highest single-day ridership was recorded on June 27, with over 3.72 lakh passengers taking the service. The average everyday ridership too had spiked over the months to 3.30 lakh passengers per month.

In June, over 6 lakh passengers used travel cards after the CMRL had stopped issuing the closed-loop card, requesting passengers to adopt the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)/Singara Chennai card. Hence, seeing the highest usage, over 44 lakh passengers used NCMC to ride in Metro.

Furthermore, over 20 lakh passengers used QR tickets and more than 9 lakh passengers used online payment services. To further ridership, CMRL offers a 20% discount on all ticketing services except single journey paper QR tickets purchased at counters.

Meanwhile, CMRL completed 10 years on June 29, since its inception with the first leg of operations from Alandur to Koyambedu in 2015. In a decade, 35 crore passengers took the service, witnessing a significant spike and dip in ridership so far.