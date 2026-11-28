The initiative, approved by CMRL, aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity by creating seamless pedestrian links between Metro stations and adjoining private developments, enabling employees, students, patients, visitors and other commuters to access Metro services more conveniently.

Under the proposed arrangement, private entities will have to bear the capital expenditure for constructing the connectivity infrastructure. The CMRL, meanwhile, will be responsible for its operational maintenance, including utilities, housekeeping and security.



The proposed connectivity is expected to benefit major corporate establishments, healthcare institutions, educational campuses and mixed-use developments located along the three corridors of Phase-II. By integrating Metro stations with neighbouring developments, CMRL aims to encourage more people to use public transportation and reduce dependence on private vehicles for daily commuting.



Chennai Metro Phase-II is being implemented over approximately 118.9 km, comprising 128 stations across three corridors. Corridor-3 connects Madhavaram with SIPCOT over 45.8 km, Corridor-4 connects Lighthouse with Poonamallee Bypass over 26.1 km, while Corridor-5 connects Madhavaram with Sholinganallur over 47 km.



As per the approved policy, the proposed pedestrian connectivity will ordinarily be provided to the unpaid area of Metro stations. However, in cases where a private entity requires direct connectivity to the paid area of a station, the additional costs associated with such arrangements will have to be borne by the concerned entity.