CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited corporate entities, property developers, hospitals and educational institutions located along its three Phase-II corridors to explore establishing direct pedestrian connectivity with nearby Metro stations through dedicated foot overbridges (FOBs) and elevated walkways.
The initiative, approved by CMRL, aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity by creating seamless pedestrian links between Metro stations and adjoining private developments, enabling employees, students, patients, visitors and other commuters to access Metro services more conveniently.
Under the proposed arrangement, private entities will have to bear the capital expenditure for constructing the connectivity infrastructure. The CMRL, meanwhile, will be responsible for its operational maintenance, including utilities, housekeeping and security.
The proposed connectivity is expected to benefit major corporate establishments, healthcare institutions, educational campuses and mixed-use developments located along the three corridors of Phase-II. By integrating Metro stations with neighbouring developments, CMRL aims to encourage more people to use public transportation and reduce dependence on private vehicles for daily commuting.
Chennai Metro Phase-II is being implemented over approximately 118.9 km, comprising 128 stations across three corridors. Corridor-3 connects Madhavaram with SIPCOT over 45.8 km, Corridor-4 connects Lighthouse with Poonamallee Bypass over 26.1 km, while Corridor-5 connects Madhavaram with Sholinganallur over 47 km.
As per the approved policy, the proposed pedestrian connectivity will ordinarily be provided to the unpaid area of Metro stations. However, in cases where a private entity requires direct connectivity to the paid area of a station, the additional costs associated with such arrangements will have to be borne by the concerned entity.
CMRL will examine each proposal individually, taking into consideration technical feasibility and other requirements. All proposals will be subject to approval by the competent authority.
The Metro Rail operator has stated that a detailed Expression of Interest (EOI) document, outlining the scope of the initiative, terms and conditions and the procedure for participation, will be issued separately.
Interested corporate organisations, developers, hospitals and educational institutions along the three Phase-II corridors can participate in the initiative and explore the possibility of establishing direct links with nearby Metro stations.
The CMRL said the initiative is part of its efforts to enhance last-mile connectivity, promote integrated urban development and provide a seamless and convenient travel experience for Metro commuters.
The initiative is expected to improve the integration of Metro infrastructure with surrounding commercial and institutional developments, particularly in areas with a significant concentration of offices, hospitals and educational institutions.