Chennai Metro Rail initiates plans for multi-storey commercial hub at Arumbakkam station

The proposed high-rise will come up on about 1,660.34 square metres of land behind the station, close to the existing parking area on 100 Feet Road.

The development is designed to combine commercial activity, office space and improved parking facilities within the Metro premises. According to CMRL’s project specifications, the building will have a basement, a stilt floor with a four-tier mechanical car-parking system, and seven upper floors. The project also covers structural and architectural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, HVAC, lifts, signage and façade works.

Of the seven upper floors, four are planned for commercial establishments, including retail stores and food outlets, while the remaining three floors will accommodate office spaces. The combination is expected to provide commuters with easier access to shops and services while creating additional sources of income for the Metro operator.

The development forms part of CMRL’s wider transit-oriented development (ToD) approach, under which the land around stations is being used for commercial and office projects. A similar development has already been established at Ekkatuthangal, while other station-area projects are also being pursued.