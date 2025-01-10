Chennai Metro Rail initiates exclusive job opportunities for women

CHENNAI: As a way of bringing in more women into the ‘engineering’ sector, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has called in women candidates to apply for the post of assistant manager (civil) to fill eight vacancies. The deadline to apply has been announced as February 10.

"At CMRL, fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all employees is paramount. We are focused on increasing the women's workforce in engineering roles and creating opportunities for their professional growth. This rare and exclusive recruitment drive is a significant step towards achieving our gender equality goals,” said MA Siddique, MD, CMRL.

For the same, qualified women engineers have been encouraged to apply for filling eight positions of assistant manager (civil) at Rs 62,000 as monthly pay. CMRL has insisted on the candidate having a minimum of two years of experience and with the maximum age being 30 years. However, relaxation of age for deserving candidates will be allowed, the press note stated.

“The detailed employment notification will be published on the CMRL website https://chennaimetrorail.org/job-notifications/. And, salary is negotiable for deserving candidates,” the notification from CMRL read.

Meanwhile, CMRL, which is actively championing gender diversity has 21 per cent of in-house employees and 50 per cent of its outsourced station staff as women. “The organisation has also employed transgender individuals at select Metro stations and is actively exploring the establishment of all-women metro stations in phase II,” read the press note.

Furthering this, CMRL has decided to increase women in the technical domain as well.

“CMRL recognises the invaluable contributions of women through their diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and strong leadership qualities. By embracing inclusivity, we not only uphold our social responsibility but also cultivate a strong organisational culture that drives long-term growth, sustainability and success,” added the press note.

Additionally, CMRL in making women passengers more comfortable, held a survey to understand the needs and hurdles faced by women while riding in Chennai Metro Rail. Following this, Metro stations have been made gender friendly with helplines and quick response team/pink squad riding with women passengers.