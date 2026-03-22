Chennai Metro Rail holds derailment drills, triggers brief panic

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited conducted a safety drill in the late hours of Saturday to strengthen preparedness for emergencies involving Metro trains, particularly derailment scenarios.
The surprise exercise, held around midnight, simulated a train derailment at the Koyambedu Metro Station to assess the response time and coordination of emergency services.
A brief scare ensued after the Fire and Rescue Services control room received information about a suspected derailment. Fire personnel rushed to the station within minutes under the leadership of the Koyambedu fire officer.
With the station entrances locked, they accessed the premises with the help of security staff and moved swiftly to the platform.
On reaching the platform, however, they found Metro officials standing calmly near a stationary train, with no indication of any emergency.
Officials later clarified that the alert was part of a planned mock drill to evaluate emergency response mechanisms.
Relieved after learning that it was only an exercise, fire personnel expressed satisfaction over the prompt coordination. Metro authorities also commended the swift response of the Fire and Rescue Services.
The initial alert about a possible derailment had caused brief tension in the Koyambedu area before the situation was clarified.
Officials said the drill was part of a broader effort to enhance crisis management capabilities.
In December 2024, a Metro train derailed after a train operator hit the brakes after noticing sludge on the railway track.
Following this incident, the CMRL formed a committee to investigate and also took measures to address any possible leakages in underground stations/tunnels.
A tender was floated for contractors to fix these concerns. However, as part of safety measures, the CMRL officials conducted safety drills at Phase I Metro to educate train operators and other staff on how to act in times of crisis.