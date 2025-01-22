Chennai Metro Rail gets NSCI award for safety at construction sites of phase II

CHENNAI: For maintaining the highest safety standards, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has been awarded third place with a bronze trophy in ‘suraksha Puraskar’ (safety award) given by the National Safety Council of India (NSCI) under the Ministry of Labour recently.

As per CMRL press note, the award was given for maintaining safety performance at the construction sites of phase II, which is an ongoing Metro Rail construction project of a total 118.9 km and 128 Metro stations.

“The award was specifically granted to the underground project from Light House Metro station to Bharathidasan Road station constructed by M/s ITD Cementation India Limited. And, both CMRL and ITD have been given the award. Meanwhile, CMRL is the sole recipient of the recognition within the Metro Rail project category across India,”the press note added.