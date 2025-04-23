Chennai Metro Rail extension from airport to Kilambakkam receives TN govt’s approval

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has granted in-principle approval for the Phase I extension of the Chennai Metro Rail Project from Chennai Airport to the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam. This major infrastructure initiative is aimed at improving connectivity to the city’s southern outskirts and easing commuter congestion.

As per Government Order (G.O. Ms. No. 62), dated April 17, 2025, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension has been recommended to the Government of India for approval and funding under an equity-sharing model. The recommendation was formally communicated through a letter from the Chief Secretary to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Pending central government clearance, the State has authorized Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to commence preliminary works, including land acquisition and utility shifting, to expedite project readiness. The proposed extension is expected to link the airport directly to Kilambakkam, home to the recently established Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, envisioned as a major transit hub for inter-district travel.

The government directive allows CMRL to initiate essential preparatory activities while awaiting central approval. The move is seen as a proactive step to minimize delays and fast-track execution once formal clearances are in place.





* Total Length of Corridor: 15.46 km

* No. of Elevated Stations: 13 Nos

* Estimated Completion cost: Rs 9,335 Crores. (including elevated road)





