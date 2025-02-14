Rs 9,335 crore double-decker Metro line-cum-elevated road to link Chennai airport with Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Providing Metro Rail connectivity from Chennai airport to Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam moved to the next stage on Friday after the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd submitted the detailed project report envisaging the construction of a double-decker Metro line-cum-elevated road at Rs 9,335 crore.

As per the DPR that CMRL managing director MA Siddique submitted to Special Progamme Implementation Department Secretary K Gopal for the Phase-1 extension, the Metro line would run on level 2, while the elevated road would be on level 1.

The 15.46-km double-decker line will run along the GST Road through Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Perungalathur, and Vandalur, with flyovers, grade separators and road-over bridges dotting it. There will be 13 elevated Metro Rail stations on this corridor.

The elevated road will land directly inside the bus terminus and have provision for extension to Chengalpattu, while the intermediate ramps proposed near Tambaram will provide connectivity to the Outer Ring Road.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to construct an 18-km elevated road from Kilambakkam to Mahindra City on GST Road.

T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL, said the Metro-cum-elevated road would be constructed along GST Road median after modifying the existing flyovers and grade separators. "CMRL will build both the elevated road and the Metro Rail structures," he said.

The State government would now submit the DPR to the Union government for approval. Once the approval is obtained, the funding for the project will be finalised. "Tenders would be invited after getting the approval and finalising the funding agency. Once the tender is awarded, the construction would be completed in three years," he said.

*Double-decker Metro line-cum-elevated road project to cost Rs 9,335 crore

*15.46-km line to run along GST Road median through Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Perungalathur, and Vandalur

*13 elevated Metro Rail stations

*Construction to be completed in 3 years