Chennai Metro Rail extends last train services on Green, Blue lines till midnight on Nov 6

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will operate its last trains from terminal stations at midnight on November 6 on the Green and Blue Lines, an hour later than the usual 11 pm service, to facilitate the movement of passengers travelling to their hometowns for Deepavali.
On the Yellow Line, the last train will depart at 11 pm, instead of the regular 9 pm.
The revised timings have been announced for November 5 and 6 in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during the festive season.
According to CMRL, on Friday (November 6), evening peak-hour services on Green, Blue, and Yellow lines will commence at 4 pm, an hour earlier than the usual 5 pm, and continue until 9 pm, instead of 8 pm. On Thursday, evening peak-hour services on all three corridors were extended till 9 pm, instead of the usual 8 pm.
The extension of last train timings on Friday is expected to benefit passengers travelling across the city to reach bus terminals and railway stations to board services to their hometowns for the festival.