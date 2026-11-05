Chennai Metro Rail extends last train services on Green, Blue lines till midnight on Nov 6

On the Yellow Line, the last train will depart at 11 pm, instead of the regular 9 pm.

The revised timings have been announced for November 5 and 6 in view of the expected increase in passenger traffic during the festive season.

According to CMRL, on Friday (November 6), evening peak-hour services on Green, Blue, and Yellow lines will commence at 4 pm, an hour earlier than the usual 5 pm, and continue until 9 pm, instead of 8 pm. On Thursday, evening peak-hour services on all three corridors were extended till 9 pm, instead of the usual 8 pm.