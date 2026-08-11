Chennai Metro Rail commuters flag parking woes despite vacant spaces

CHENNAI: Commuters of Metro Rail have raised concerns over difficulties in accessing parking facilities at Metro stations, alleging that vehicles are sometimes denied entry even when parking spaces appear to be available.
Several users said parking attendants turn away vehicles citing a lack of space, while vacant slots can reportedly be seen inside the parking premises.
They alleged that some of these spaces were kept aside for frequent or regular users, making it difficult for occasional passengers to park their vehicles. The issue has caused inconvenience particularly for passengers who depend on Metro station parking to complete the first leg of their daily commute.
Those denied entry are often forced to search for alternative parking nearby, potentially delaying their journeys and adding to congestion around stations.
Passengers have called for greater transparency in the management and allocation of parking spaces at Metro stations. They have also sought clearer information on parking availability and rules governing entry.
With Metro Rail becoming an important mode of public transport, commuters say convenient access to station parking is essential for encouraging people to leave private vehicles behind for longer journeys. They have urged CMRL authorities to examine the complaints and ensure available parking spaces are allocated fairly.