Chennai Metro Rail commuters flag parking woes despite vacant spaces

Several users said parking attendants turn away vehicles citing a lack of space, while vacant slots can reportedly be seen inside the parking premises.

They alleged that some of these spaces were kept aside for frequent or regular users, making it difficult for occasional passengers to park their vehicles. The issue has caused inconvenience particularly for passengers who depend on Metro station parking to complete the first leg of their daily commute.

Those denied entry are often forced to search for alternative parking nearby, potentially delaying their journeys and adding to congestion around stations.