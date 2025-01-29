Chennai Metro Rail announces discontinuation of travel card, vehicle monthly parking passes

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has planned to switchover to Singara Chennai Card – National Common Mobility Card issued by SBI from April 01.

Accordingly, CMRL has planned to discontinue top up of CMRL travel cards in phased manner in all 41 metro stations across the city.

In the first phase, CMRL Travel card (CSC) sale/ top up will be discontinued at New Washermanpet, Kaladipet, Thiruvotriyur Theradi, Thiruvotriyur, Nandanam, Little Mount, OTA – Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam, Egmore, Kilpauk and Shenoy Nagar Metro stations.

Passengers approaching ticketing counter for top-up of CMRL travel cards at the above mentioned metro stations are advised to exhaust the remaining value in their cards by commuting in trains or using at metro Parking and obtain Singara Chennai card for further usage.

The above process shall be extended to other metro stations in phased manner.

In view of increasing demand for parking spaces at CMRL metro stations, management has decided to discontinue issuing monthly parking passes for vehicles with effect from Feb 1.

Parking spaces are available to passengers on first come, first serve basis at all metro stations.

Passengers are requested to avail this facility for parking their four wheelers and two wheelers.

The vehicle monthly parking passes already purchased in January 2025 shall be permitted till their validity expires, press note added.