Chennai Metro Rail alters train timetable for Christmas day; check here

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will follow the holiday timetable on Christmas day (December 25, Wednesday).

The service hours are between 5 am and 11 pm.

The timetable that will be followed tomorrow is:

Between 12 pm and 8 pm, Metro trains will be available every 7 minutes.

Between 5 am and 12 pm, and between 8 pm and 10 pm, Metro trains will operate every 10 minutes.

From 10 pm to 11 pm, Metro trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes.

Commuters have been advised to plan their travel according to the revised timetable on Christmas Day.