Chennai Metro Rail alerts public against fake recruitment scam

CHENNAI: Alerting the public about a recruitment scam, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has warned fraudsters and urged vigilance against fake job opportunities.

CMRL noted that members of the public have been receiving calls from the telephone number +918939344049 demanding Rs 2,000 as a "processing fee" for jobs with CMRL.

However, CMRL clarified that job postings are made available only on CMRL's official website.

CMRL, in its public announcements, stated, "CMRL restrains from hiring candidates through WhatsApp/SMS or charging fees for the same. Also, no third-party agency/individual is authorised to hire on CMRL's behalf."

Candidates can procure vacancy details on www.chennaimetrorail.org/careers or in newspapers and contact @https://cmrl.in/ for official communication, the organisation noted.