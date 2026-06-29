Chennai: Metro Rail aids passenger with medical emergency

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man who sought medical emergency while commuting in Chennai Metro Rail was rushed to the hospital by staff at the station here on Sunday.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said medical assistance was extended to a passenger, Arumugam, who experienced a medical emergency while travelling from the Guindy Metro station.
"On arrival at Saidapet Metro station, station staff immediately attended to the passenger, provided first aid, and arranged emergency medical assistance. The passenger was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment," added the CMRL official statement.
Meanwhile, a polio immunisation campaign was conducted on Sunday at various Metro stations in the city until 5 pm. The campaign was held in Tollgate, Vadapalani, New Washermenpet, Thiyagaraya College, Arignar Anna Alandur, Wimco Nagar, Washermenpet, High Court, and Egmore Metro stations.
"Parents and guardians travelling with children in the eligible age group are encouraged to make use of this facility," added CMRL's official note.