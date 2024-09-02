Chennai Metro Rail achieves highest passenger record in August 2024

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday announced that it has set a new benchmark with a record-breaking 95,43,625 passengers traveling on Metro trains throughout August 2024.

This marks the highest number of passengers recorded since the inception of Metro services in Chennai.

The passenger flow for August 2024 shows a notable increase of 8,606 passengers compared to July 2024.

This consistent growth underscores the rising popularity of the Metro system among Chennai’s commuters.

August 14, 2024 recorded the highest passenger flow for the month of August, with 3,69,547 passengers totally.

The monthly passenger statistics for 2024 are as follows:

- January: 84,63,384

- February: 86,15,008

- March: 86,82,457

- April: 80,87,712

- May: 84,21,072

- June: 84,33,837

- July: 95,35,019

- August: 95,43,625





In an effort to enhance commuter convenience, CMRL is currently offering a 20% discount on all ticketing options, including Metro Travel Cards, Mobile QR Code tickets, single, return, group tickets, and QR trip passes.



Tickets can now also be booked via the CMRL WhatsApp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and through Paytm.

CMRL thanks passengers for their support and reaffirms its commitment to delivering a safe, efficient, and reliable travel experience for the people of Chennai.