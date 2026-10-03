Chennai metro commuters stuck in queues as online ticketing glitches

Services, including QR tickets purchased through the CMRL mobile application, faced a glitch, prompting Chennai Metro to advise passengers to use station ticket counters. Long queues and poor coordination were reported at multiple stations, including St Thomas Mount Metro.

"Most of us have become dependent on QR tickets because they save time. When the online system stopped working, there was no clear arrangement at the counters to manage the additional crowd, " said a passenger at St Thomas Mount station.