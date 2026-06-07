Chennai: Medical waste bag help crack torso-in-suitcase mystery; Assam man victim, wife & friend held

It was the medical waste disposal bag in which the torso was packed that helped investigators track the suspects. The investigators traced the waste disposal bag to a private hospital in the city. A few interrogations there led the police to the main suspect and wife of the deceased, Ruheema, police sources said. During interrogation, Ruheema identified the deceased as her second husband Ameer Ali.

According to the police, Ameer and Ruheema made a living by assisting patients from West Bengal and Assam who sought treatment at a city private hospital. Ruheema was upset with Ameer as he allegedly had relationships outside their marriage and continued with them despite her objections. Last week, when Raheema confronted Ameer, he allegedly assaulted and threatened her. She then plotted with the other accused, Ashraf Ali, and murdered Ameer at a riverbank near the hospital.