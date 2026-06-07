Chennai: Medical waste bag help crack torso-in-suitcase mystery; Assam man victim, wife & friend held

CHENNAI: The torso found in an abandoned suitcase at Permabur railway station on Friday has been identified as that of a guest worker from Assam. The police have detained his wife and her friend, both from Assam, in connection with the murder.
It was the medical waste disposal bag in which the torso was packed that helped investigators track the suspects. The investigators traced the waste disposal bag to a private hospital in the city. A few interrogations there led the police to the main suspect and wife of the deceased, Ruheema, police sources said. During interrogation, Ruheema identified the deceased as her second husband Ameer Ali.
According to the police, Ameer and Ruheema made a living by assisting patients from West Bengal and Assam who sought treatment at a city private hospital. Ruheema was upset with Ameer as he allegedly had relationships outside their marriage and continued with them despite her objections. Last week, when Raheema confronted Ameer, he allegedly assaulted and threatened her. She then plotted with the other accused, Ashraf Ali, and murdered Ameer at a riverbank near the hospital.
Ameer’s torso was found in an abandoned suitcase near a staircase leading to platform number 4 of the Perambur railway station on Friday morning. Passersby who noticed the suitcase, as it was emitting foul odour, alerted railway authorities. A team of Government Railway Police personnel opened the suitcase and found a male torso, with the head and limbs missing.