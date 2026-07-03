Chennai: MDMK man, woman peddler, youth arrested in ganja case

The arrested were identified as Geetha (37) of Sathangadu; Jagan (52), the RK Nagar area secretary of MDMK and the president of the Tondiarpet Market Pavement Vendors' Association; and Vishnu Priyan (20).

According to the police, a special team under the Washermenpet Deputy Commissioner received specific information that Geetha was involved in ganja trafficking from her house in Annamalai Nagar in Sathangadu.

Based on this, the police conducted a decoy purchase through two men. Vishnu Priyan allegedly arrived on a two-wheeler with 500 grams of ganja to supply the contraband and was intercepted on Ennore High Road in Tondiarpet around 10 pm on July 1.