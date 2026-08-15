Chennai Mayor unfurls Tricolour at Ripon

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at the Ripon Building on Saturday as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
During the ceremony, the Mayor also released tricolour balloons and received a guard of honour from NCC cadets and band troops. Corporation school students and special children from Guru Vishwaashram Special School presented cultural programmes.
As part of the celebrations, Priya presented appreciation letters to prompt property taxpayers and the Manimegalai Awards to outstanding women self-help groups. She also presented medals and certificates to 180 corporation officials and staff members in recognition of their exemplary service.
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Commissioner GS Sameeran and senior officials attended the celebrations.
At the CMWSSB headquarters, its Managing Director T Anand unfurled the national flag in the presence of senior engineering directors and administrative officials.