Chennai Mayor unfurls Tricolour at Ripon

During the ceremony, the Mayor also released tricolour balloons and received a guard of honour from NCC cadets and band troops. Corporation school students and special children from Guru Vishwaashram Special School presented cultural programmes.

As part of the celebrations, Priya presented appreciation letters to prompt property taxpayers and the Manimegalai Awards to outstanding women self-help groups. She also presented medals and certificates to 180 corporation officials and staff members in recognition of their exemplary service.