Chennai: Mayor reviews monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: With less than three months left for the northeast monsoon, Mayor Priya on Wednesday directed Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials to speed up desilting and other flood mitigation works to ensure the city is prepared for the rainy season.
Chairing a review meeting, Priya assessed the progress of canal desilting, catchpit cleaning, pond restoration and emergency preparedness across the city.
Officials said that 16,270 metric tonnes of silt and water hyacinths have been removed from 44 major canals, lakes and ponds between May 2 and July 10 using 21 specialised machines, including amphibious and robotic excavators. Desilting has also been completed in 68,281 of 1,09,975 catchpits, with the progress being monitored through a civic mobile application. As part of flood mitigation measures, 49 of 241 ponds have been restored under a Rs.214-crore project, while restoration work is under way in another 34 ponds.
To respond to waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the civic body has kept 525 motor pumps and 188 jet motors ready for deployment in low-lying areas. Another 138 pumps and 33 generators have been stationed at 19 subways. The Corporation has also identified 215 relief shelters and 106 community kitchens for emergency use besides keeping 15 tree pruning trucks and 236 wood-cutting machines on standby.
Medical teams have been placed on alert, while residents have been asked to report rain-related complaints through the Corporation’s 24x7 helpline, 1913.