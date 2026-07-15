Chennai: Mayor reviews monsoon preparedness

To respond to waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the civic body has kept 525 motor pumps and 188 jet motors ready for deployment in low-lying areas. Another 138 pumps and 33 generators have been stationed at 19 subways. The Corporation has also identified 215 relief shelters and 106 community kitchens for emergency use besides keeping 15 tree pruning trucks and 236 wood-cutting machines on standby.

Medical teams have been placed on alert, while residents have been asked to report rain-related complaints through the Corporation’s 24x7 helpline, 1913.