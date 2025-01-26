Chennai Mayor R Priya distributes over 1,300 digital walkie talkies to corporation staff

CHENNAI: After unfurling the national flag at Ripon Building on Republic Day, and releasing the tricolour balloons into the sky, Mayor R Priya distributed 1,320 modern digital walkie talkies to the Corporation authorities on Sunday.

Volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides performed the customary march past, and finished it with the salute. This was followed by cultural performances of school students at the Corporation office premises.

She presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and also to those who paid tax on time to the Corporation. As many as 140 officers and employees were presented with certificates and medals for their respective exemplary work. She also distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to school students who participated in the cultural programme.

Later, Mayor Priya distributed modern digital walkie talkies worth Rs 9.93 crore to GCC officials including Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. The civic body will distribute 1,320 walkie talkies to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s managing director TG Vijay unfurled the national flag at the head office in Chintadripet. Following that, he commended the employees of the Metro Water board for their outstanding service for 25 years.