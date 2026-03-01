Chennai Mayor Priya inaugurates boating facility at Tiruvottiyur

Chennai

To ensure visitor safety and convenience, rescue teams, a first-aid room, drinking water, on-site lights, and handrails are available.
CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inaugurated a boathouse facility for public use at Annai Sivagami Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, on Sunday. This facility, developed for Rs 4.62 crore alongside the Ennore Express Road, will serve as a recreational hub for thousands of residents across nine neighbourhoods.

The boathouse spans 20.17 acres and offers several amenities, including a dedicated entrance for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), a waiting hall, ticket counters, and restroom facilities for men, women, and PWDs. To ensure visitor safety and convenience, rescue teams, a first-aid room, drinking water, on-site lights, and handrails are available.

As many as 16 water rides are available for boating, such as an 8-seater motor boat, four 4-seater pedal boats, two 2-seater pedal boats, a jet ski, a 1-seater kayak, two 2-seater kayaks, three aqua zorbing balls, and two aqua rollers.

Thousands of people from nearby areas, including Kathivakkam, Ennore, Ernavoor, Jothi Nagar, Theradi, Annai Sivagami Nagar, and Tiruvottiyur, will now be able to enjoy the new recreational facility. Similar spaces for the public were recently opened at Madhavaram and Manali lakes.

The event was attended by Madhavaram MLA S Sudharsanam, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja, zonal chairman, and senior officials.

COOL RIDES:

8-seater motor boat

Four 4-seater pedal boats

Two 2-seater pedal boats

Jet ski

One 1-seater kayak

Two 2-seater kayaks

Three aqua zorbing balls

Two aqua rollers

