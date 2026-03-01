Chennai Mayor Priya inaugurates boating facility at Tiruvottiyur

The boathouse spans 20.17 acres and offers several amenities, including a dedicated entrance for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), a waiting hall, ticket counters, and restroom facilities for men, women, and PWDs. To ensure visitor safety and convenience, rescue teams, a first-aid room, drinking water, on-site lights, and handrails are available.

As many as 16 water rides are available for boating, such as an 8-seater motor boat, four 4-seater pedal boats, two 2-seater pedal boats, a jet ski, a 1-seater kayak, two 2-seater kayaks, three aqua zorbing balls, and two aqua rollers.