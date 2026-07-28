Chennai Mayor Priya files complaint against cyber harassment

According to the complaint, the online harassment continued for the past few days, causing her to be mentally depressed and distressed. The complaint stated that the individuals repeatedly contacted her and circulated derogatory comments, morphed images, and videos intended to tarnish her public image. Sources said that the mayor initially filed a complaint online and then visited the Chennai city police commissioner's office to file a formal complaint.

The complaint listed multiple social media accounts that shared the objectionable content. The police are investigating.