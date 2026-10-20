Chennai Mayor Priya alleges online abuse, says complaints ignored

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya on Tuesday accused the TVK government of failing to act on complaints about alleged online abuse and edited videos targeting her, claiming that the content was affecting her personal life and could discourage women from entering politics.
In a video posted on social media, Priya said she had lodged complaints with the city police commissioner over the circulation of allegedly misleading videos on social media but no action had been taken so far. She said she had filed another complaint on Tuesday after fresh content targeting her appeared online.
Priya alleged that whenever she criticised the TVK government over administrative lapses, edited videos misrepresenting her were circulated on platforms such as Facebook and X. She claimed that the online abuse was not only damaging her public image but also affecting her personal life.
Questioning the government's commitment to women's safety and rights, Priya asked why Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had remained silent despite her repeated complaints. She said the alleged online attacks against women in public life were condemnable and could create fear among women aspiring to enter politics.
Priya also alleged that several civic works undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation had been cancelled or kept on hold since the TVK government assumed office in May. She claimed that funds meant for the corporation had not been released and said the DMK had raised objections to these decisions at various forums.
Priya said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi had reprimanded a DMK woman councillor over remarks made at a public meeting. She also cited the intervention of DMK district secretary P K Sekar Babu at the same event, contrasting their response with what she described as the TVK leadership's failure to condemn alleged misconduct by its functionaries and supporters.
She questioned whether Vijay or any of his ministers had publicly reprimanded TVK functionaries over similar incidents, alleging that online abuse was being used to demean women.
Priya contrasted this with what she described as the TVK government's failure to condemn alleged misconduct by its functionaries and supporters. She asked whether the chief minister or his ministers had publicly reprimanded party members over similar incidents.
Despite the alleged online attacks and lack of action on her complaints, Priya said she would continue her work for the public, adding that she had the support of the DMK leadership and Chennai district party functionaries.