Chennai Mayor Priya alleges online abuse, says complaints ignored

Questioning the government's commitment to women's safety and rights, Priya asked why Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had remained silent despite her repeated complaints. She said the alleged online attacks against women in public life were condemnable and could create fear among women aspiring to enter politics.

Priya also alleged that several civic works undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation had been cancelled or kept on hold since the TVK government assumed office in May. She claimed that funds meant for the corporation had not been released and said the DMK had raised objections to these decisions at various forums.

Priya said DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi had reprimanded a DMK woman councillor over remarks made at a public meeting. She also cited the intervention of DMK district secretary P K Sekar Babu at the same event, contrasting their response with what she described as the TVK leadership's failure to condemn alleged misconduct by its functionaries and supporters.