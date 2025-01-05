Chennai may feel the chill as temperature to drop for few days

CHENNAI: Chennai has been experiencing cold weather with a drop in the maximum temperature during the morning hours, especially due to a change in the wind flow pattern over the sea. The temperature is likely to reduce by two to three degrees Celsius for the next few days in the city and suburbs.

The meteorological department has forecast that the temperature is expected to remain slightly below normal than usual during the morning hours in the coming days in Tamil Nadu, especially coastal and adjoining interior districts.

During the northeast monsoon, a low-pressure area was formed over the Bay of Bengal in December, triggering heavy rainfall over the coastal districts. As the system moved towards north, there has been a change in the wind flow pattern over the sea. At present, light to moderate northeasterlies/easterlies are likely to prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

"Under its influence, the maximum temperature over coastal and adjoining interior districts has reduced during the morning hours. Various parts of the state are likely to witness a drop in the maximum temperature by two to three degree Celsius than normal till January 9. In addition, mist/haze is likely to occur which will bring down the temperature during early morning hours,” said a senior official with RMC.

Though the number of dry days were more compared to wet spells in the state during the monsoon season, a few places in coastal areas and the Western Ghats witnessed a marginal drop in the maximum temperature in December. It is likely to continue for the next few days. Additionally, ground frost is likely to occur at isolated pockets over higher hill ranges of the Nilgiris during the night for the next two days.

MeT dept predicts mist/haze for next two days in Chennai

Weather blogger K Srikanth comments, “Usually, the maximum and minimum temperatures will marginally reduce from January and the cold weather pattern will prolong till February. As of now, temperature will decrease by two to three degrees Celsius for a week. Later, a low-pressure area is set to form over the sea, which might bring heavy rain over the coastal districts on January 9 and 10."

As far as Chennai is concerned, mist/haze is very likely to prevail generally during morning hours for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 to 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 21 to 22 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next 48 hours.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Dharmapuri and Tirupathur was 26.2 degrees Celsius and 26.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, against the normal 28.7 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pallayankottai district recorded the maximum temperature at 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is a decrease of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai districts on January 10 due to a low-pressure area likely to form over the sea around January 9. Some places in coastal districts may receive light to moderate rains in the coming days.

However, the weather department forecast that dry weather will prevail over the rest of the state for the next three days.