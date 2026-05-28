Chennai: Mason stabs woman to death over payment dispute, held

Around 9.30 am on Thursday, after Kalai Bhavani's husband left for work, she was washing clothes on the second floor of the house while her daughter was on the ground floor. Murugan allegedly entered the house by jumping over the gate and went upstairs.

An argument reportedly broke out between the two over the pending payment. In a fit of rage, Murugan allegedly stabbed Kalai Bhavani with a knife he had brought with him.

On hearing the commotion, her daughter rushed upstairs and found her mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood. On information, Tiruverkadu police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The accused was arrested.