Chennai: Masked gang attack women in Perambalur, flee with cash, jewels

It is said that S Thara Beevi (65), a resident of Valikandapuram in Perambalur, was fast asleep along with her daughter Asraf Beevi (29) on Thursday night.

Suddenly, a four-member masked gang gained entry into their house and attacked Thara Beevi with a steel rod, in which she fell unconscious and locked her daughter Asraf Beevi in a room. They then opened the almirah and escaped with 25 sovereign jewels and Rs 12,000 cash and fled from the scene.