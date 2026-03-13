Chennai: Masked gang attack women in Perambalur, flee with cash, jewels

CHENNAI: A masked gang gained entry into the house in Perambalur and attacked two women and escaped with 25 sovereign jewels and a cash of Rs 12,000 in the wee hours of Friday.
It is said that S Thara Beevi (65), a resident of Valikandapuram in Perambalur, was fast asleep along with her daughter Asraf Beevi (29) on Thursday night.
Suddenly, a four-member masked gang gained entry into their house and attacked Thara Beevi with a steel rod, in which she fell unconscious and locked her daughter Asraf Beevi in a room. They then opened the almirah and escaped with 25 sovereign jewels and Rs 12,000 cash and fled from the scene.
On Friday morning, when Thara Beevi gained consciousness, she raised an alarm, and soon the neighbours rushed to the house, rescued her and sent her to Perambalur GH. They also opened the room and saved Asraf Beevi.
The neighbours also passed on the information to the Perambalur police. Based on the information, a police team headed by the Perambalur SP GS Anitha rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also retrieved the CCTV footage and are investigating.