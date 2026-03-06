Chennai: Masked burglar spends 4 hrs inside bank, leaves empty handed

CHENNAI: A masked burglar broke into a bank in West Mambalam but failed to break open the safe and returned empty handed after spending four hours inside the bank.
The break-in came to light on Friday morning when Saraswathi, a cleaner at the branch on Postal Colony Second Street in West Mambalam, found the shutter lock broken and open.
When she went inside, she saw documents scattered everywhere and torn into pieces.
Authorities arrived and inspected the premises, and found that no valuables were stolen. But they filed a complaint at the Ashok Nagar police station.
Police reviewed CCTV footage and saw a masked burglar walking around with a torchlight, entering every room, including the cashier’s room, searching for money.
He also tried to break into the locker containing jewellery and money, but in vain. Search is on for the burglar.