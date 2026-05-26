Chennai: Man's body recovered from Adyar river

The public who witnessed the incident alerted the police control room and the Fire and Rescue Services Department. Police personnel and fire service teams from Guindy and Tiruvanmiyur rushed to the spot and launched a search operation using rubber boats. However, the man could not be traced despite searches continuing till Monday evening.

Police said the body was found floating in the river on Tuesday afternoon. After receiving information, the Adyar police alerted the Abiramapuram police station. Police personnel later recovered the body and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.