Chennai: Manipur woman, college student sexually harassed; three arrested

According to the police, in one incident in Velachery, the police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a woman from Manipur employed at a beauty salon. They followed her and attacked her on a secluded stretch while she was returning home from work on Tuesday night. The accused fled when she raised an alarm.

Based on her complaint, Velachery police registered a case and identified the accused as Udayakumar (30) and Sivadas (22). Both are residents of Nehru Nagar and are working as two-wheeler mechanics.