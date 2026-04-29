Chennai: Manipur woman, college student sexually harassed; three arrested

CHENNAI: In separate incidents in Chennai, two women -- a woman from Manipur and a college student -- were sexually harassed on Tuesday. The police have arrested three people in connection with the incidents.
According to the police, in one incident in Velachery, the police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a woman from Manipur employed at a beauty salon. They followed her and attacked her on a secluded stretch while she was returning home from work on Tuesday night. The accused fled when she raised an alarm.
Based on her complaint, Velachery police registered a case and identified the accused as Udayakumar (30) and Sivadas (22). Both are residents of Nehru Nagar and are working as two-wheeler mechanics.
In another case, Tiruvottiyur police arrested Peter (36), a music teacher, for sexually harassing a college student. The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the student was walking home. Following her complaint, a case was registered, and the accused was arrested. All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.