Chennai: Manali lake to get new facilities as Madhavaram boating draws bigger crowds

CHENNAI: Manali lake is all set to receive additional recreational facilities, including more pedal boats and new attractions, as the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TNTDC) moves to boost visitor turnout, which currently lags behind the neighbouring Madhavaram Lake that has emerged as a major boating hub in North Chennai.
Introduced during the Pongal festival at both lakes, the boating facilities have drawn significant interest from residents in the region.
Though both waterbodies are located in opposite areas, Madhavaram lake, with its scenic surroundings, has become the preferred destination for boating, while Manali Lake, set amid an urban built-up environment, has fewer takers, and is used largely for its 1.8 km-long walkway.
Madhavaram lake spreads across about 69 acres, while Manali lake covers around 29 acres. Basic amenities such as children’s play areas, seating arrangements, walking paths, handrails, street lights and toilet facilities have been developed around both waterbodies.
Madhavaram lake has 5 eight-seater motor boats, 5 four-seater pedal boats, 5 two-seater pedal boats and 2 single-seat water scooters. The one in Manali has 4 motor boats, 4 four-seater pedal boats, 4 two-seater pedal boats and 1 single-seat water scooter. Two rescue boats have been deployed for emergencies. Charges range between Rs 200 and Rs 500
Rathinam, manager, TNTDC, explained, “Plans are under way to introduce more hand pedal boats and water walking balls at Manali lake, along with a restaurant to serve visitors during the day. While both lakes attract visitors, Madhavaram accounts for nearly the entire revenue, whereas Manali contributes about 40%. A walkway will also be developed around Madhavaram lake to further enhance its appeal.”
Manimala, a visitor, said she was initially apprehensive about boating but found the safety measures reassuring. Families and children have been able to enjoy the facilities safely, with many visiting along with friends and relatives. Visitors noted that experiences similar to those in hill stations such as Ooty and Kodaikanal are now available within Chennai.