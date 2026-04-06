Chennai: Manali lake to get new facilities as Madhavaram boating draws bigger crowds

Introduced during the Pongal festival at both lakes, the boating facilities have drawn significant interest from residents in the region.

Though both waterbodies are located in opposite areas, Madhavaram lake, with its scenic surroundings, has become the preferred destination for boating, while Manali Lake, set amid an urban built-up environment, has fewer takers, and is used largely for its 1.8 km-long walkway.

Madhavaram lake spreads across about 69 acres, while Manali lake covers around 29 acres. Basic amenities such as children’s play areas, seating arrangements, walking paths, handrails, street lights and toilet facilities have been developed around both waterbodies.

Madhavaram lake has 5 eight-seater motor boats, 5 four-seater pedal boats, 5 two-seater pedal boats and 2 single-seat water scooters. The one in Manali has 4 motor boats, 4 four-seater pedal boats, 4 two-seater pedal boats and 1 single-seat water scooter. Two rescue boats have been deployed for emergencies. Charges range between Rs 200 and Rs 500