Chennai: Manali emerges as India’s worst ozone pollution hotspot

The area has repeatedly recorded elevated ozone levels this year, with another monitoring station in Manali registering 361 micrograms per cubic metre on May 3. The readings indicate that the north Chennai industrial belt is among the country’s most polluted regions for ground-level ozone.

A senior official from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said ozone concentrations in Manali exceeded the national air quality standard on 24 days in May.

“The recorded values crossed the national standard of 100 micrograms per cubic metre, which is based on an eight-hour average,” the official said.