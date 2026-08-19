Chennai: Man, wife, daughter booked for abandoning 75-year-old mother

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have booked a man, his wife and daughter for neglecting the man’s 75-year-old mother, and subjecting her to physical and mental abuse.
The complainant, Tirupurasundari (75) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, lived with her son Gopinath, daughter-in-law Devi, and granddaughter Deepika.
According to police, Tirupurasundari alleged that her family members had been neglecting her for some time and had even denied her food, subjecting her to mental and physical hardship. Tensions escalated on Monday when an argument broke out between Tripurasundari and her son Gopinath.
Police said the argument turned violent, following which Gopinath, Devi, and Deepika allegedly assaulted her and forced her out of the house. Tirupurasundari was admitted to Periyar Nagar GH for treatment.
Based on information, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police visited the hospital, recorded her statement, and obtained a formal complaint. A case has been registered against Gopinath and his family and further investigations are underway.