Chennai: Man, wife, daughter booked for abandoning 75-year-old mother

The complainant, Tirupurasundari (75) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, lived with her son Gopinath, daughter-in-law Devi, and granddaughter Deepika.

According to police, Tirupurasundari alleged that her family members had been neglecting her for some time and had even denied her food, subjecting her to mental and physical hardship. Tensions escalated on Monday when an argument broke out between Tripurasundari and her son Gopinath.