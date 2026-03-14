Chennai: Man who aided escape of Armstrong murder key accused detained

CHENNAI: Immigration officials at Chennai airport have detained Mohammad Rizwan Ali, a man accused of assisting notorious gangster 'Sambo' Senthil, a man wanted in the BSP leader Armstrong murder case, to flee from the country.
Rizwan was intercepted upon his arrival from Malaysia based on a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued in connection with the Armstrong murder case.
According to police, Rizwan Ali played a crucial role in helping Senthil escape by procuring a passport, visa, and other necessary documents to facilitate his travel abroad.
While officials confirmed that Rizwan is not directly involved in Armstrong's murder, he will be taken into custody for questioning to uncover further links between him and the fugitive gangster.
Senthil, an A+ history-sheeter from the Tondiarpet police station, has been evading authorities for nearly two decades and is wanted in numerous criminal cases, including the July 5, 2024, murder of Armstrong.
He is suspected of orchestrating over six murders, along with multiple extortion and attempted murder cases, often operating from abroad using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to instruct his associates.
Listed as the second accused in the Armstrong murder case, Senthil's rivalry with the victim is believed to stem from a long-standing property dispute.