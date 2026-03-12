Chennai: Man urinating on woman succumbs to mob attack in Broadway

Kalaiselvan (30) of Vikravandi worked as a load van driver in the city. In the early hours of Wednesday, Kalaiselvan and his friend Balaji were drinking in an autorickshaw on Prakasam Salai. While seated inside, Kalaiselvan urinated from the auto-rickshaw, which splashed on a woman passing by them.



When the woman questioned him, the duo ganged up against her, after which a crowd gathered in her support. The mob then thrashed the duo as they used inappropriate words at the crowd, and both fell unconscious.



Kalaiselvan's brother Kalaivanan and relatives took him to Government Stanley Hospital. Kalaiselvan was declared dead on arrival and sent his body for post-mortem examination. Balaji is undergoing treatment.



His family alleged negligence on the police's part, alleging they had not moved him to the hospital despite the incident occurring near a police

station.