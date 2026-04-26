Chennai: Man tries to self-immolate outside police station demanding reunion with estranged wife

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man attempted to set himself afire outside the Maduravoyal police station on Friday demanding police reunite him with his estranged wife. Police intervened and admitted him to a hospital.
The man was identified as Abdul Rahman, a resident of Koyambedu and a native of Ramanathapuram.
Police said he was separated from his wife, Naseera Begum, for the last few months due to marital disputes. The couple was married eight years ago and have two sons.
According to police, Abdul had created a disturbance at his wife’s residence in February while under the influence of alcohol and assaulted his mother-in-law when she questioned him. Based on a complaint from the family, a case was registered and he was arrested, and released recently.
On Friday night, a drunk Abdul went to the Maduravoyal police station and demanded that police help him reunite with his wife.
During the altercation, he poured petrol, which he carried in a bottle, over himself and attempted to set himself on fire.
Police personnel on duty intervened immediately, prevented the fire from spreading and rescued him. He was taken to the Kilpauk GH, where he received treatment for minor injuries.