Chennai: Man threatens cop with machete, breaks arm in ‘bid to escape custody’

CHENNAI: A man who tried to terrorise public near the Red Hills bus terminus and tried to attack a sub-inspector who tried to apprehend him was arrested by the police in the early hours of Friday.
The accused, identified as Dinesh, broke his left arm, allegedly while attempting to escape from the police station.
After receiving information about a man wielding a weapon creating a ruckus at the bus terminus, sub-inspector Senthil Nathan rushed to the spot. When the official tried to pacify and apprehend the man, the accused allegedly tried to attack the sub-inspector with the machete that he was brandishing.
Senthil Kumar used his uniform belt to defend himself, overpowered the man, and took him to the police station for questioning. There, Dinesh allegedly attempted to escape by climbing over a wall. He fell and fractured his left arm, claimed the police.
The Red Hills police registered a case against him for obstructing the government servant from discharging his duty, threatening a policeman in uniform, possessing a weapon and threatening the common public. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.