Chennai: Man swindles firm of Rs 1.9 crore by posing as MD; held

Soundar Rajan, the firm's general manager, lodged a complaint in August stating that an accounting department staffer received a WhatsApp message that appeared to be from the MD, instructing an urgent transfer to a particular bank account for a confidential business deal. Believing the message to be genuine, the company transferred Rs 1.90 crore through RTGS.

When the MD was contacted for confirmation, he denied sending the message. Following which a complaint was lodged. The fraud was traced to Deepak Meena of Northeast Delhi, and a special team arrested him and brought him to Avadi.