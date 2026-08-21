Chennai man steals two-wheeler posing as a traffic cop

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a man who posed as a traffic policeman and escaped with a two-wheeler after flagging one in the guise of a vehicle check.
The incident happened in Koyambedu on July 31, the police said.
Shankar runs an eatery near Koyambedu. While he was on his way home after work on July 31, he was stopped by the fake policeman near Koyambedu market.
Before Shankar could react, he removed the bike key and told the motorist that he had to check him for drunk driving.
He made Shankar ride pillion with him. After driving a certain distance, the man made Shankar get down, claiming he needed to collect his bag from the police outpost. But once Shankar got down, the man fled with the bike.
Realising he was conned, Shankar filed a complaint with the CMBT police, who registered a case.
After investigations, the police zeroed in on the suspect as Ramesh of Kollimedu near Avadi. Investigation revealed that he worked at a two-wheeler parking lot in Koyambedu.
The stolen bike was recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.