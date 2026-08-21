Chennai man steals two-wheeler posing as a traffic cop

He made Shankar ride pillion with him. After driving a certain distance, the man made Shankar get down, claiming he needed to collect his bag from the police outpost. But once Shankar got down, the man fled with the bike.

Realising he was conned, Shankar filed a complaint with the CMBT police, who registered a case.

After investigations, the police zeroed in on the suspect as Ramesh of Kollimedu near Avadi. Investigation revealed that he worked at a two-wheeler parking lot in Koyambedu.

The stolen bike was recovered from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.