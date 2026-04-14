Chennai: Man steals LPG cylinder from school, arrested

The cook at the school on Lloyds Road, Royapettah, had locked the kitchen on April 11. When she returned on April 13 morning, she found the lock broken and an LPG cylinder kept inside missing. She alerted the principal, after which a complaint was filed with the Royapettah police.

Police perused CCTV in the area and zeroed in on the suspect and after investigations, officials arrested Perumal (28) of Muthaiya Thottam in Royapettah. The police recovered the stolen cylinder from him.

Inquiry revealed Perumal has about seven prior cases, including theft, robbery and narcotics offences. After interrogation, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.