Chennai: Man stabs stalker for harassing teen niece, held

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 65-year-old man with a sickle at his Kilpauk residence, following the latter's relentless harassment of his 19-year-old niece.
According to police, Harish (65), an unmarried man living alone, had been pressuring the teenager into a relationship. On Thursday, he threatened her with a knife at her home. The distressed victim confided in her maternal uncle, Venkatesan, who then barged into Harish's home and attacked him.
Bleeding profusely, Harish reached the Secretariat Colony Police Station to file a complaint and was rushed to the hospital. Probe revealed he had a history of stalking the girl. In January, when he was arrested, he threatened suicide, leading the police to release him. Harish is in critical condition. Further probe is on.