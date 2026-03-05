Chennai: Man-son duo kill snack-seller in Tiruvallur

Learning about his visit, the woman's husband, G Subash (39) and his son, S Sakthivel (19), went to Chinnappan's home late night and severely assaulted him with wooden logs and other weapons and fled the scene.

Hours later, Chinnappan's brother found him unconscious with blood injuries and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

On Wednesday, the Vengal Police arrested Subash and Sakthivel on murder charges. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.