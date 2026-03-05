Chennai: Man-son duo kill snack-seller in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Suspecting a man of being in an extramarital relationship with his wife, a 39-year-old man and his 19-year-old son assaulted the victim to death near Magaral village in Tiruvallur on Tuesday night.
The deceased was S Chinnappan (42) of Cuddalore's Virudhachalam, who lived with his son in Magaral. They made snacks and savouries in their house and sold them to nearby shops, the police said, adding that Chinnappan became friendly with a married woman in the nearby village. The woman's husband had warned Chinnappan to stay away from the family. Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the deceased visited the woman on the pretext of getting snacks.
Learning about his visit, the woman's husband, G Subash (39) and his son, S Sakthivel (19), went to Chinnappan's home late night and severely assaulted him with wooden logs and other weapons and fled the scene.
Hours later, Chinnappan's brother found him unconscious with blood injuries and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
On Wednesday, the Vengal Police arrested Subash and Sakthivel on murder charges. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.