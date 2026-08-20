Chennai: Man snatches gold chain from woman, escapes with her bike

The complainant, R Mahalakshmi, resides on Radhakrishnan Road, Valasaravakkam. Police said that she had gone to a nearby ration shop to buy groceries and was returning home on her two-wheeler when the incident happened.

When she stopped at the apartment complex to open the gate, a man snatched the 8-sovereign gold chain she was wearing, took her two-wheeler and fled the scene. Based on her complaint, Valasaravakkam police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the accused.