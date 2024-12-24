Chennai man snatches 10-sovereign gold chain from woman, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly snatching 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a 24-year-old woman he befriended through a matrimonial website.

The arrested person was identified as V Poornanathan (28), a resident of Gudiyatham near Vellore. Poornanathan registered his profile on a matrimonial website and became acquainted with the young woman.

They began chatting and she agreed to meet him during sunrise. Believing his words, she visited Poornanathan’s house in West Mambalam on Sunday. During the visit, he allegedly made sexual advances and when she resisted, he attacked her, snatched her 10-sovereign gold chain and fled the scene.

After she returned home, she informed her parents and filed a complaint at the Kumaran Nagar police station.

Cops registered a case and arrested Poornanathan, who was remanded in judicial custody on Monday. Further investigations are on.