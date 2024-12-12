24 years ago, Chennai man stole Rs 100 & skipped trial; now arrested again

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old man who was first arrested 24 years ago in a theft case, wherein he allegedly stole Rs 100 from a fruit vendor, was arrested by the city police again on Tuesday, after a city court issued a warrant against him for skipping trial.

The man identified as Ganesan, of Otteri, was tracked down and arrested by a team led by Thirumangalam Police Inspector (crime) Rathnakumar.

At the age of 20, Ganesan had threatened and robbed a fruit vendor in Anna Nagar and was arrested by the Thirumangalam police then. After coming out on bail, he fled town and did not cooperate with his trial. Over the years, police teams that went to the address mentioned in his documents returned with no leads as there was little cooperation from his family and neighbours, police sources said.

Over time, as investigating officers got transferred, the case took a backseat, along with the search for Ganesan.

Recently, a city court issued a warrant and tasked the police team concerned to execute the warrant as the case has been pending for over 24 years. On the orders of Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sneha Priya, a special team was formed, which conducted investigations with the family members and zeroed in on Ganesan's location.

Ganesan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.