Chennai man robbed of gold, silver after dating app meetup turns ugly in MKB Nagar

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was allegedly tied up and robbed of gold and silver valuables worth lakhs at his residence in MKB Nagar after arranging a meetup via the dating app Grindr, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Manoj (name changed), the incident occurred on Tuesday evening while his parents were away in Bengaluru. Manoj claimed he had invited an individual for a same-sex meetup through Grindr. An hour later, three people—two men and a woman—arrived at his home in an auto-rickshaw. After conversing with him, the trio allegedly restrained him with ropes and looted 250 grams of gold jewelry (approximately 30 sovereigns) and 4 kilograms of silver articles from a cupboard before fleeing.

Manoj reportedly managed to free himself after 30 minutes of struggle and alerted the MKB Nagar police. Officers examined CCTV footage from the area, confirming the arrival and departure of the suspects in an auto. A search operation is underway to trace the accused, who remain unidentified.

“The suspects exploited the victim’s vulnerability. We are analyzing digital footprints from the Grindr app and following other leads,” a police official disclosed.

However, investigators noted inconsistencies in Manoj's statements during interrogation, prompting further scrutiny. “His version of events has changed multiple times, raising questions. We are verifying all angles, including the possibility of personal disputes or staged crime,” the official added.

Manoj's father, a cloth shop owner in MKB Nagar, confirmed that the family was in Bengaluru when the robbery occurred.

The MKB Nagar police have registered a case under relevant IPC sections for robbery, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.