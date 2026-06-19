Chennai man returning from Thailand arrested with 6 kg hydroponic ganja

Based on intelligence that narcotics were being smuggled into Chennai through international flights, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers intensified surveillance on passengers arriving from destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Colombo.

During the checks, officials intercepted a Chennai-based man, aged around 30, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night. Officers found he had travelled to Thailand as a tourist and returned to Chennai through Malaysia. The officers found the passenger was evasive in his replies, and soon he was taken to the Customs office for detailed examination.

During a search of his baggage, officials found nine packets concealed among packaged food items. On opening the packets, they found 6 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at about 6 crores was concealed among them.